FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gambling.com Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gambling.com Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09.

Several other research firms have also commented on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $12.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $913,000.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

