FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Issued By Piper Sandler

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.23. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $268.17 on Monday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average of $248.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.