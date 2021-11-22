FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a report released on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Targa Resources stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

