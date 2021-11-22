FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

