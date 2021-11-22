FY2021 EPS Estimates for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Raised by Analyst

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of VNET opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,081,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 91,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,984,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,657,000 after buying an additional 751,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

