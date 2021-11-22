FY2021 EPS Estimates for CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Raised by B. Riley

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CIM Commercial Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Andrew Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shaul Kuba bought 12,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 401,942 shares of company stock worth $6,250,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.11%.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

