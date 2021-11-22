FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Decreased by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.72.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$50.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.73. The firm has a market cap of C$101.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$37.80 and a 52-week high of C$54.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

