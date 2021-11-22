FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lowered by KeyCorp

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.23 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

