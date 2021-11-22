FY2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $550,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 323,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.