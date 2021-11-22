FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vallourec S.A. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vallourec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.
Vallourec Company Profile
Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.
