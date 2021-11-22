FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Lowered by Analyst

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

VTYX has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

