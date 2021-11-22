FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

WES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:WES opened at $21.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.74. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

