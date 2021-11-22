FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $4.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.62.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

