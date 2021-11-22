FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Diageo plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diageo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $208.71 on Monday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

