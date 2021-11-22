FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

ROST stock opened at $112.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $104.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 260,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

