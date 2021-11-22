FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $9,370,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 953,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.