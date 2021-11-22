FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.44 on Monday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $39,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.