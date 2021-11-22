FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bath & Body Works Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will earn $4.17 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

