FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.20). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.11 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

