FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Monday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

