FY2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Boosted by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

