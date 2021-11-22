FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.10.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE NPO opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $112.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

