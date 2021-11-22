FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Susquehanna began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $77.27 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.