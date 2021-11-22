FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premier Foods plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Premier Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

