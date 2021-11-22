FY2022 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Cut by Analyst

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.