FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sonos in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Sonos has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sonos by 71.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $22,060,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

