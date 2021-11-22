FY2023 EPS Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($38.64) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($30.68) to €30.00 ($34.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €32.50 ($36.93) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

