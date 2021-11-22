FY2025 EPS Estimates for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Increased by Truist Securiti

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRXT. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

