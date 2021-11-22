FYDcoin Market Cap Hits $3.83 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $90,090.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 595,558,260 coins and its circulating supply is 565,427,006 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

