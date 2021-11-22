Fyooz Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $649,066.28 and approximately $138,670.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00227149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

