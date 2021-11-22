Galactrum (ORE) Trading Up 173.9% This Week

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 192% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Galactrum has a total market cap of $8,699.35 and $88.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 173.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.12 or 0.99397044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00349775 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.00510751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00190235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

