Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Hits $6.91

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00012129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Galatasaray Fan Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.46 or 0.07274147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,062.49 or 1.00129058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galatasaray Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galatasaray Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.