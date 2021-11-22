GameCredits Achieves Market Cap of $38.62 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $38.62 million and $518,236.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.71 or 0.00373015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,420,135 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

