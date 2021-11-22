GamerCoin Market Cap Tops $39.33 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and $5.05 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.