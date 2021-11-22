Gameswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.75 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00007965 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $51.12 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00088010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

