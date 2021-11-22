Garlicoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.46 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $2,080.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Garlicoin Profile
Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,275,459 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
