Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Decreased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for about 3.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

