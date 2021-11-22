GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $491.30 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $491.30 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.32 or 0.00010714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,792,870 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

