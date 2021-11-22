Gather Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and $5.13 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00227985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

