Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.70. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 2,781 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.