GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 214,657 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $23.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

