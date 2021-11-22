Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $1.78

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $816,652.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00230382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00087941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

