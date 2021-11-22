Gems Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Gems has a total market cap of $425,974.15 and $45,687.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00227725 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

