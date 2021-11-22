Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Up 6.5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $462.93 and last traded at $462.61. Approximately 15,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 779,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

