Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Up 6.5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $462.93 and last traded at $462.61. Approximately 15,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 779,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.25.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.44.
In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
