General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post sales of $10.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.79 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $10.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.20 billion to $40.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of GD opened at $196.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average is $195.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

