General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156,862 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.82. 79,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,668,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.