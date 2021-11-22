Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.15

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 3895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a market cap of $991.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 68.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 52.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after buying an additional 429,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 463.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the third quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 125.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 203,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

