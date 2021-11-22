Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,073 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of iMedia Brands worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 49.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 233,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 115.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

