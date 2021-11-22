Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,149 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Aytu Biopharma worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 857.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

AYTU opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.60). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

