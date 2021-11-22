Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

AGI stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -137.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

